Cinemark Boss Optimistic Pic will stick to its opening date – Up News Info

Cinemark CEO Mark Zoradi was confident this morning on exhibitor Q1 call to Warner Bros. film Christopher Nolan. Beginning It will continue on its way and open on its scheduled release date of July 17.

While Solstice Studios " Deranged It will be the first new movie to be released in those cinemas that will be released on July 1, Beginning With a production budget of $ 200 million it will be the first major studio tent to feature a hopeful exhibition on the massive return of moviegoers to the cinema.

"We have been in close contact with Warner Bros. and they remain optimistic and positive as well as Christopher Nolan about the July 17 opening," Zoradi said this morning in response to a question from analyst Eric Handler. This despite the fact that New York and Los Angeles have yet to set a date for the reopening of theaters.

"Of course, it depends on the continued positive movement due to the decrease in COVID-19 and the reduction of government restrictions," added the exhibition chief.

Zoradi continued to emphasize that even with auditorium capacities reduced to 50%, "we can operate profitability with all the (security) techniques we implement."

Still, while Warner Bros seems optimistic about Beginning premiered on July 17 and I noticed a huge positive response to the second teaser they recently released on Fortnite that indicates "pent-up demand to see the movie … we can't promise you or Warner Bros that Beginning It can open on July 17, "Zoradi said, but the network" has to choose a date that it can plan. "

For some reason, Warner Bros. should change the release date of Beginning, Zoradi told investors and analysts that the chain's gradual reopening plan between June 19 and July 10 can be changed and is "flexible," and that there will be no negative financial impact if the exhibitor is required to pivot. and delay reopening in 4-5 weeks.

If there is any launch change with Beginning, Zoradi expects that decision "in the not-too-distant future. I can't speak for them, but it will be before June," and that's because the studio has to press the button and spend on hard media for Nolan's movie.

Also in today's call, Zoradi says he expects the chain's Latin American cinemas to open in August, given how the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out the U.S. outbreak.

In addition, he cited the EDO study published exclusively in Up News Info, which cited that moviegoers' interest in returning to theaters increased from 40% to 75% if COVID-19 restrictions are implemented. The security measures that Cinemark will implement include, among others, disinfecting seats and high contact areas, providing a large number of disinfectants for seats and hands, monitoring the health of employees, guests and the use of employee masks, seat cushioning technology, and reduced use of paper tickets.