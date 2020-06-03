Chris Brown's Baby Mama gets comfortable with a married NFL player

Instagram

Nia Guzmán enjoys a sunny vacation with American football player Donald Penn in Mexico and leaves a flirty legend and a series of thirsty emojis in her Instagram posts.

Up News Info –

Chris Brownmom baby Nia Guzman was seen with the american football player Donald penn. They looked cozy hanging out together while sunbathing. She flaunted her curves in a revealing animal print swimsuit.

She posted a photo of herself wearing the same swimsuit on her Instagram. "A ** photographer yells at me though!" she wrote in her caption. The NFL star was not seen in the photo, but added a series of flirty-faced emojis.

<br />

The noisy birds in love enjoyed their getaway in Quintana Roo, Mexico. In another snapshot, she seemed to call her partner her baby. "Lying in my backyard … counting the days to go back to #BaeCation," he wrote.

<br />

Donald Penn, 37, is currently a free agent. The NFL offensive tackle previously played for the Washington Redskins. He married his wife Dominique in 2012 and they have two sons and one daughter together.

<br />

Dominique filed for divorce from Donald for the first time in 2016 after he cheated with Stretcher Poindexter, the star of the Oxygen reality show "Chichas mala club", and impregnated it. However, the divorce was suspended when Dominique and Donald were back together.

Dominique then filed for divorce again. Police were called when they had a heated argument in 2018. "There was a verbal disagreement, there was NO physical altercation. The two are in the midst of a divorce and it is a difficult time for both parties," said his representative.

Two years have passed and they are still married. It is unclear if the divorce continues or not, but when his infidelity was first exposed, Dominique had no intention of leaving it. She wrote on Instagram, "My husband married a strong woman, and even at his weakest points today, I encouraged him to go play! … I picked him up and told him as his friend that we are going to get through this! "

She cited her three children as the reason for her to stay, "I know MY LAST NAME IS PENN for a reason and although this shit is screwed up right now, this will also happen because the kids are involved now!"

<br />

Meanwhile, Nia Guzmán shares a daughter with Chris Brown. She is the reason Chris was abandoned by a flashing girlfriend Karrueche Tran. Nia connected with the singer while still married to Terry Amey, the father of her first daughter. In June 2019, Nia gave birth to her third daughter, but did not reveal the baby daddy.

<br />

Amidst her connection rumors with Donald Penn, she flaunted a huge diamond ring on her left hand and sparked engagement rumors.