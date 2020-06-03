Carver County Tests for Domestic Cats Positive for Coronavirus – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Minnesota health officials say a Carver County cat has been confirmed to be infected with the virus that causes COVID-19. It is the first confirmed case in a cat in the state.

On Tuesday, the Minnesota Board of Animal Health released the findings, saying the cat was confirmed to be infected with coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) seven days after its owner was confirmed to be infected with COVID-19.

The cat was taken to the vet with a temperature of 105 degrees and symptoms consistent with upper respiratory disease. The cat was examined for symptoms and COVID-19 disease confirmed by its owner.

The animal health board says the cat was healthy five days after the initial visit to the clinic, but recommended that he remain isolated for 14 days after the positive test result.

"At this time, there is no evidence that pets play a role in the spread of COVID-19 to people or other animals," said state veterinarian Dr. Beth Thompson. "It is always important to isolate sick pets from healthy people and pets whenever possible, as well as sick people should isolate themselves from healthy people and pets. If you suspect your pet is ill, contact your vet."

A dog in the home remains healthy at this time.

In April, the USDA announced cases of coronavirus infections in two domestic cats in New York.

Routine animal testing is not recommended at this time.

