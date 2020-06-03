Carole Baskin's husband's will was falsified, police say

Netflix

According to a Florida sheriff, someone forged the signature of Jack & # 39; Don & # 39; Lewis in his will after he was legally declared dead in 2002 after his disappearance.

A sheriff in Florida alleged the signature of the "King Tiger" star Carole BaskinThe missing husband, Jack & # 39; Don & # 39; Lewis & # 39 ;, was forged.

Baskin was one of the themes of the Netflix docuseries "Tiger King: murder, chaos and madness"who, in part, explored rumors that the animal rights activist was involved in the disappearance of her wealthy ex-husband, who was declared legally dead in 2002.

And speaking on Tampa's WTSP-TV, Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said he believes Lewis's signature on the will was "traced."

"They had two experts who considered it 100% a fake. But, we knew that … we knew it before," he shared.

An unidentified woman had come forward and admitted to being forced to witness the signatures, but the statute of limitations had expired regarding the will, the sheriff said.

"The will had already been executed at that time," said the sheriff. "But it certainly casts another shadow of suspicion, of course."

He then insisted that Baskin was not a suspect, adding that "investigators have some excellent leads."

In "Tiger King", Baskin's rival Exotic Joe He accuses Carole of killing Lewis and feeding him with his tigers, allegations that she firmly denies. Since then, the local police have reopened the unsolved case in hopes that fans of the show will provide them with new leads.