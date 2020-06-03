Cardi B picks up apology from Los Angeles newscaster who suggests she promotes violence

WENN / Twitter

The rapper of & # 39; Please Me & # 39; He has been notified by a Twitter follower of a KTLA report that he edited his Instagram Live video to appear to have encouraged violence during the George Floyd protests.

Cardi B he has publicly apologized. Shortly after expressing outrage over a news report suggesting he promoted violence amid national protests over the death of George Floyd, hit creator "Bodak Yellow" saw the presenter expressing remorse for taking "his words out of context. "

On Tuesday June 2, Doug Kolk tweeted, "I apologize to @iamcardib if I take his words out of context." The KTLA presenter, affiliated with CW in Los Angeles, continued: "I respect her for using her platform to connect with people during these difficult times and it was a mistake on my part not to let her full voice be heard. I will make sure that That will be corrected during my next segment. "

Doug Kolk apologized to Cardi B for taking her words out of context.

Doug's apology statement came hours after Cardi was informed by one of his Twitter followers that his Instagram Live video encouraging fans to vote has been edited to look like he tried to incite violence. In response, the 27-year-old rapper asked the fan to share the report: "You're lying! Where can I read to his kids?"

Cardi B reacted to the report of her promotion of violence.

It didn't take long for Cardi to put her hand on the clip of the segment where Doug could be heard narrating, "This is rapper Cardi B used her massive platform to promote violence." Attaching the video in his follow-up tweet, he criticized the report's media outlet, "KTLA SUCK MY D ** K. I am not promoting violence in promoting PROTEST."

Cardi B criticized KTLA for suggesting that she was trying to incite violence.

Not stopping there, the wife of Make up for He also targeted Doug in a separate tweet. "@DougKolk, why didn't your square lipless head with a ** put on the paper I was told to vote on? Your cottage cheese breath has shit on it," he raged. "Why don't they post how a conservative Christian supporter of triumph publishes my (address) and encourages people to ransack my home (which by the way he (will) go to jail)"

Cardi B criticized Doug Kolk for editing his call to vote.

The video that Doug used in his segment came from one of Cardi's videos highlighting police brutality calling for fans to participate in local and national elections. "Seeing people looting and extremely outraged makes me feel like 'Yes! Finally! Finally, mothaf ** kers is going to listen to us now. Yes! And as much as people are so against it, At this point, I feel like I'm not against it, although it scares me and I don't want anyone to get hurt, "the video opened.

"It is really frustrating," he continued to share. "I feel like I've been making videos of police brutality ever since my teeth came loose. And the only thing that changed was my teeth." She added: "People are tired. They are tired of showing that it's like, 'Oh, motherf ** ker is educated, motherf ** ker could take the adult and adult form and act peacefully.' People are tired of it. So this is what people have to turn to. "

Cardi continued to remind fans that they have the power to drive change through voting. "And when I say vote, I'm not just talking about the president. We could vote for mayors, we could vote for judges, and we could also vote for DAs," he said before pointing out that these people "have the power to prosecute these policemen when they do so. "