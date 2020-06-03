Cara Delevingne decides to embrace her sexuality after being harassed by Harvey Weinstein

Varieties Magazine / Beau Grealy

The actress from & # 39; Suicide Squad & # 39; She reveals in a new magazine interview that her horrible encounter with the movie's hapless tycoon has made her decide to openly embrace her sexuality.

Up News Info –

Cara Delevigne she decided to be more open about her fluent pansexual and gender identity after a nightmare call from the embarrassed movie magnate Harvey Weinstein.

The 27-year-old model and actress previously accused Harvey, who is now serving a 23-year prison term of rape and sexual assault, for harassing her in a hotel room and telling her to put on a "beard," a fake boyfriend. . to cover up the fact that he was dating women.

In a new interview with Variety, Cara reveals that the awful phone call with the disgraced producer helped convince her that she needed to be more open about her sexuality, which she now describes as "pansexual."

"For me, the idea of ​​having a beard was, I had heard it before, I felt very discouraged," he said.Paper towns"says the star". Do you have a conversation with a guy and they say, I'm going to pretend I'm with you but I won't really love you? I think when they pushed me more like that, I realized how much more I needed to go the other way. "

<br />

In 2018, he told his fans that he identified himself as a gender fluid, as he had previously opened up about his attraction to women and made his relationship with the musician public. Saint vincent. However, Cara, who recently separated from his last girlfriend. Ashley Benson in April 2020, she says she didn't seem to "get out."

"I never thought I needed to go out," he explains. "It was something like, 'This is who I am. Just so you know.'"

Now, when asked to define their gender identity and sexuality, the "Suicide Squad"The actress says," I feel different all the time. Some days, I feel more feminine. Some days, I feel more like a man. "

"I will always remain, I think, pansexual. However, one defines oneself, whether it's 'them' or 'he' or 'she', I fell in love with the person, and that's it. I'm attracted to the person. "