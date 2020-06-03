Capitals porter Braden Holtby expresses hope protests can build a bridge over America's racial divide

It is unclear why Capitals porter Braden Holtby stated that he "couldn't find the words to say,quot; about how he felt about the movement in the United States triggered by the death of George Floyd at the hands of the Minneapolis police. . Because the short essay he presented Wednesday on Twitter sent a clear message about long-standing injustice.

Holtby, a Canadian native who has played for capitals since 2010 and led them to a Stanley Cup in 2018, noted the Woodrow Wilson Bridge that spans northern Virginia and Prince George's County of Maryland , the second largest county in the state and one of the richest counties in the nation whose population is predominantly African American.

"Here is a monstrous bridge, named after a racist president," wrote Holtby. “A president who was an open white supremacist. Who segregated federal workers based on race. The bridge sits there mocking every black person who has to traverse it as he reads that name as a reminder of how much pain he has inflicted on his race.

And yet the society that has inflicted that pain seems to be proud of it. Proud enough to name a bridge to honor a white supremacist. "

Holtby plays in a sport with relatively few people of color. Wikipedia lists 30 black players currently active in the NHL of approximately 690 in the league's 31 teams. Given that the same list indicates there have been 91 in the history of the league, having a third of them currently playing seems at least a marginal process. Winger Devante Smith-Pelly, who spent the 2019-20 season playing professionally for a Chinese club at Russia's KHL, lifted the Cup with Holtby that same night in June 2018.

However, there have still been problems as there have been off track. Former Flames winger Akim Aliu wrote about his dire experiences in The Players Tribune.

However, Holtby was addressing a larger picture when he continued to address what he observes in everyday society.

"The injustice and hate-infused power we've seen recently is anything but new," Holtby wrote. "To say that there has been improvement is very naive. In the current information and communication age at our fingertips, the change is far too minimal. The number of hate-based, inhumane racial crimes that have been committed over the centuries of the history of the United States is enough for your skin to stand up uncomfortably and your eyes to fill with tears "

Holtby acknowledged that he cannot fully understand the experience of being a black man in the United States. But he vowed to use his voice to support "every black man, woman, or child until their shoes weigh the same as mine."

Holtby wrote that he was proud of those who marched in the name of racial justice, and that he was not alone in this.

"You are bringing pride to every person who believes in the universal value of a human being. Keep fighting, and I promise to demonstrate and educate for what you are fighting for," he wrote. "Not just for me but for my children, my family and anyone else. listen. Because America will never be great until all BLACK lives matter. "