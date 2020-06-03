Cannes Film Festival Reveals 2020 Lineup – Watch Live – Up News Info

The Cannes Film Festival is unveiling its 2020 line live from Paris, France at 6 p.m. local time (9 a.m. PST). Scroll down to see the full lineup.

Despite its cancellation due to the coronavirus, Cannes is revealing the 56 films chosen for its Official Selection as a badge of honor for the films and in an attempt to increase its distribution credentials. Details about the composition of the lineup were revealed yesterday, including a record number of female directors and debuts.

This year, the festival does not advertise movies in different sections, but instead announces all 56 movies in one list.

Movies highly recommended for the lineup include Wes Anderson's The French office and Apichatpong Weerasethakul & # 39; s Memory. Spike Lee's Netflix movie Give 5 Bloods he would have played out of competition and Lee was ready to chair the jury. The film would have marked Netflix's return to the festival after a three-year absence, sparked by the festival that bans non-theatrical films in its competition.

Several of the chosen films will be played at festivals later this year, provided they can move on.

Cannes 2020 lineup

