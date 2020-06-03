Canadian telecoms companies abandon Huawei for 5G – Latest news

Two of Canada's largest telcos have partnered with Ericsson of Sweden and Nokia Oyj of Finland to build fifth-generation (5G) telecommunications networks, abandoning Huawei Technologies of China for the project.

Bell Canada and its smaller rival, Telus Corp, avoided Huawei, which analysts say would ease the Canadian government's thorny decision about whether to allow the company to enter Canada's 5G network.

Bell, Canada's second largest wireless provider by wireless revenue, announced that it would partner with Ericsson for its core 5G network. Previously, he said Nokia would provide other parts of its 5G technology. Telus chose Ericsson and Nokia as its equipment suppliers, the company said in a separate statement. Rogers Communications, the other dominant telecommunications operator, has already partnered with Ericsson.

Last week, a Canadian court gave Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou a setback while trying to avoid extradition to the United States to face bank fraud charges.

Canada, which is reviewing the security implications of 5G networks, has not yet decided to allow Huawei to provide them with equipment.

The ads put "a real wrench in the wrench,quot; for Huawei's business ambitions in Canada, said Lawrence Surtees, a leading communications research analyst at IDC Canada.

Although Huawei has contracts with smaller companies and continues to provide some technology for the Bell network, the two companies "are substantial contracts and it is good business for whoever gets it," he said.

Huawei said it supports Bell's strategy of selecting multiple equipment suppliers, referring to the Canadian telecommunications company's relationship with Huawei to supply other network components.

Telecommunications companies were in trouble due to government indecision.

"Now there is equipment certainty and using multiple vendors is an excellent strategy to help spur innovation and discipline pricing," said Mark Goldberg, a consultant to the telecommunications industry.

Earlier this week, Telefónica Deutschland chose Ericsson to build its central 5G mobile network in Germany, saying the option would safeguard the security of its next-generation services.

