California sets in-person voting rules under threat of coronavirus – Up News Info San Francisco

SACRAMENTO (AP) – Governor Gavin Newsom announced Wednesday that California will establish hundreds of locations across the state where voters can vote in person, a month after he decided to send each registered voter a mail ballot for the November election. .

The decision is an effort by the administration to balance the need to protect public health during the coronavirus outbreak, while acknowledging that some residents want or need to vote in person.

"We are committed to protecting the right that Californians are fighting so hard to have their voices heard in November, even in the face of a pandemic," Newsom said in a statement.

Her previous order to send each voter a ballot by mail was criticized by national Republicans, who saw it as a possible path to large-scale abuse. President Donald Trump has said that "many people cheat by mail ballot," though historically there is no evidence of widespread voter fraud using the mail.

Newsom's announcement on Wednesday was also followed by criticism. In a tweet, State Assemblyman Kevin Kiley, a Republican from Rocklin, northeast of Sacramento, called the order illegal and another reason to lift Newsom's broad emergency powers during the virus outbreak.

The governor's office said the order would ensure that in-person voting options are available in sufficient quantities to allow voters to keep physical distance. Counties must open a minimum of one in-person polling place for every 10,000 registered voters, beginning on the Saturday before Election Day. The executive order also requires that the locations of the ballot boxes be available between October 6 and November 3.

As is already the case, in-person voting sites will be available at county elections offices starting 29 days before Election Day.

With the change to statewide ballot-by-mail ballots, California hopes to avoid the problems that plagued this year's Wisconsin presidential primaries, where thousands of voters without protective gear were forced to wait long lines, while thousands more stayed home to avoid potential. health risks.

Secretary of State Alex Padilla applauded the governor's order.

"Observing elections in other states during this pandemic has only reinforced the wisdom of this approach," Padilla said in a statement. "Extended postal voting, along with extensive in-person voting before and before Election Day, is the best formula for maintaining the accessibility, security, and safety of our elections."

Associated Press contributed to this report.