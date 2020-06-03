Broncos' Vic Fangio says he doesn't "see racism,quot; in the NFL, so he's clearly not looking hard enough

Vic Fangio sounds like an experienced Facebook commentator.

The Broncos coach has spent parts of four decades in the NFL on some level, but throughout that time, apparently, the NFL's problems of racial diversity have been totally non-existent.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Fangio said he does not see racism in the NFL.

"I think our problems in the NFL in that regard are minimal. We are a meritocracy league, you win what you get, you get what you win. I don't see racism at all in the NFL, I don't see discrimination in the NFL," said Fangio, according to ESPN. "We all live together, united as one, for a common goal, and we all mix and mingle tremendously. If society reflected an NFL team, we would all be great."

While the NFL is made up of approximately 70 percent black players, the league has taken active positions in the past two decades to try to increase the number of people of color in headquarters and on the bench. Famously, the Rooney Rule was implemented in 2003, but has since been criticized as "forced diversity,quot; rather than a legitimate attempt to increase racial diversity across the league.

Mike Tomlin, one of the league's three black coaches, recently agreed that the Rooney Rule needed some serious changes.

"We've always taken it punitively if you don't interview minority candidates or things of that nature," said Tomlin. "I just like the different approach in terms of turning 180 and talking about maybe incentivizing those who develop the talent and those who hire it."

"We are making some adjustments because we are acknowledging right now that the system is broken, that minorities are not having enough opportunities," said Tomlin. "And we're trying to figure out how to stimulate that … I agree that it's debatable about the value assigned to the incentivized plan, but I generally like the discussion."

While Tomlin's hiring wasn't exactly a direct result of the Rooney Rule in action, the Steelers interviewed Ron Rivera to satisfy the rule, being in favor of the rule's expansion says enough about what Fangio perceives doesn't exist. . And if Tomlin sees a problem with the same system that Fangio doesn't, then it's only fair to explore the disconnect between his views.

Entering 2020, Eric Bieniemy of Kansas City and Byron Leftwich of Tampa Bay are the only black offensive coordinators in the league, while Tomlin, Anthony Lynn of the Chargers and Brian Flores of the Dolphins are the only three black coaches. Fangio's point of view also met with resistance from current NFL players Chris Carson and Quandre Diggs, as ESPN noted.

Incidentally, all this without mentioning Colin Kaepernick and his apparent NFL black ball.

While some may interpret Fangio's words that prejudiced thoughts and actions between players are not a problem in the NFL locker room, here is a friendly little reminder: racism is not just about the external prejudices that we see as words. It is about systemic injustices and lack of racial diversity. Allowing minority candidates the same opportunities that their white cohorts are offered is a basic element of that.

So if Fangio doesn't "see racism,quot; in the NFL, maybe he should look a little more.