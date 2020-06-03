British police identify new suspect in Madeleine McCann's disappearance

Joe Giddens / PA Wire
There are new developments in research on Madeleine McCannMissing.
On Wednesday, the UK police announced via Twitter They have identified a new suspect 13 years after they began their investigation into the mysterious disappearance of the 3-year-old boy. Authorities revealed that the individual is a 43-year-old German man who has connections to the region of Portugal where she and her family were on vacation many years ago.
According to the Meteorological Police, the German citizen was traveling through Portugal in a camper van around the same time that Madeleine disappeared from her parents' hotel room while mingling with friends at a local bar. Authorities also stated that he had access to a Jaguar car, but transferred ownership the day after Madeleine's disappearance. They ask members of the public to submit any information that may be relevant to the case. Detective Chief Inspector Mark Cranwell he implored, "Now is the time to introduce yourself."
As for the suspect's whereabouts, Met Police shared that he is currently in prison for a sex crime. In addition, the BBC reports: "The man has two previous convictions for & # 39; sexual contact with girls & # 39 ;, according to Christian Hoppe of the German Federal Criminal Police Office."
German police are conducting their own investigation into the case, but have classified it as a murder investigation, rather than following Britain's lawsuit and treating Madeleine as a missing person. Madeleine has never been found and no charges have been filed in connection with this case.
This month of May marks 13 years since he apparently disappeared from the Portuguese complex, but there have been relatively few events, despite numerous exhaustive investigations. Furthermore, these efforts on behalf of the British Met have cost at least £ 11m as of June 2019. However, authorities pledge to continue their search for the boy at that time.
In a statement, Madeleine's mother and father. Kate and Gerry McCann He thanked the investigators for their work and stated, "All we have ever wanted is to find her, discover the truth, and bring those responsible to justice. We will never give up hope of finding Madeleine alive, but whatever the outcome. , we need to know how we need to find peace. "