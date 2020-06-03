British police identify new suspect in Madeleine McCann's disappearance

German police are conducting their own investigation into the case, but have classified it as a murder investigation, rather than following Britain's lawsuit and treating Madeleine as a missing person. Madeleine has never been found and no charges have been filed in connection with this case.

This month of May marks 13 years since he apparently disappeared from the Portuguese complex, but there have been relatively few events, despite numerous exhaustive investigations. Furthermore, these efforts on behalf of the British Met have cost at least £ 11m as of June 2019. However, authorities pledge to continue their search for the boy at that time.

In a statement, Madeleine's mother and father. Kate and Gerry McCann He thanked the investigators for their work and stated, "All we have ever wanted is to find her, discover the truth, and bring those responsible to justice. We will never give up hope of finding Madeleine alive, but whatever the outcome. , we need to know how we need to find peace. "