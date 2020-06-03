Brie and Nikki Bella urge the importance of speaking out against racism

Brie cheese and Nikki Bella used this week's episode The Fine podcast to join the national conversation that is currently taking place about racism, and more specifically, George FloydIt is tragic death.

Brie preceded the discussion by acknowledging that while she and her twin sister typically keep the podcast "fun and upbeat," they wanted to address what's going on.

"This whole racist situation in the United States … has been affecting me a lot, but George Floyd, that really caught me," Brie said. "And in a way, I feel like he drew everyone to where he broke you."

She continued: "And to the point that Nikki and I wanted to talk about this because it's at the point where, literally, the last couple of days, I had to leave social media because you do see the big debate. I'm impressed by some ignorant comments that I see because I published a post on racism and parenting, and I couldn't believe what some people were saying to me. "