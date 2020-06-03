Brie and Nikki Bella urge the importance of speaking out against racism

Brie cheese and Nikki Bella used this week's episode The Fine podcast to join the national conversation that is currently taking place about racism, and more specifically, George FloydIt is tragic death.
Brie preceded the discussion by acknowledging that while she and her twin sister typically keep the podcast "fun and upbeat," they wanted to address what's going on.
"This whole racist situation in the United States … has been affecting me a lot, but George Floyd, that really caught me," Brie said. "And in a way, I feel like he drew everyone to where he broke you."
She continued: "And to the point that Nikki and I wanted to talk about this because it's at the point where, literally, the last couple of days, I had to leave social media because you do see the big debate. I'm impressed by some ignorant comments that I see because I published a post on racism and parenting, and I couldn't believe what some people were saying to me. "
Brie went on to explain that she has been thinking of everything through her lens as a mother.
"You are not born a racist. You learn it," he said. "And where you learn is in your home. You learn it from your parents. You are raised in it. And it is our duty as parents to teach our children not to be racist, to love everyone, to show kindness."
She added that she and Nikki were "blessed,quot; to be raised in a family where they were taught "that no one's financial status matters, regardless of skin color, we are all the same."
And with that in mind, she encouraged other parents to take a look at the environment they are creating for their children.
"I just want all of you really alone, right now, just look and see, what do your children hear at home? And what do you teach them?" she asked. "Because we can teach them the ABC. I can teach Birdie everything about the solar system. But the only thing I always teach Birdie is kindness and that each person is the same. And she will always know it in our house. "
Nikki reiterated many of Brie's feelings, and also explained that it is "amazing,quot; for her that some "judge and treat people based on the color of their skin."
"I just will never understand," he added, noting that he nevertheless understands the importance of speaking and making his voice heard.
"We have to use our platforms more than ever to promote not being racist; defending the black community. Because what is happening here in the United States is not right. Like, I will fight anyone for that," Nikki explained. "It's not okay to kneel on someone's neck, and they tell you they can't breathe? It's disgusting to me. And it's not okay. And the fact that we didn't get justice right away, that's what caused all of this. We needed Justice ".
Nikki continued: "So for me, it's as if your platform has millions of followers or a couple of hundred, we all have to step forward now. We all have to use our voice. Use it however you want or wherever you want, but the only The way we will really see a change is if we all come together. "
She cited Brie's and her time in WWE as an example of people coming together, both women in the organization and her admirers, to create change and move toward gender quality.
"So guess what? Now, as human beings, we have to unite. And we need more people so we can make changes," Nikki said. "And I really hope that people will see this, you know, with more positivity and more enlightenment and not see that all this is hateful. Why the riots are happening is because people are so angry because I don't know what to do anymore."
Nikki noted that it probably feels like "constantly wanting something to happen,quot;, but it never does.
"And you're right at the point where you're frustrated because you think, 'How can they hear me? Why don't they listen to me?'" He added. "And this is the way to be heard."
"We are in 2020 and there is no reason for any of this," Nikki said, summarizing her thoughts on the matter. "You should never be afraid to run in your own neighborhood because of the color of your skin. You should never be afraid of being stopped because of the color of your skin. You should never be afraid of doing something in the United States of America. color of your skin. "
Brie issued a similar farewell message, urging her listeners to avoid violence and instead fight for "unity,quot; and "love."
For more ways to act and get involved, click here.