Boy writes letter to rattlesnake at Michigan Zoo – Up News Info Detroit

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) They may not be the cutest animal in the zoo, but that doesn't stop a Michigan kid from wanting to pet a rattlesnake.

Potter Park Zoo in Lansing released a letter written to the zoo rattlesnake by 3-year-old Wayne (who is almost 4 years old). In the letter he says he wants the zookeepers to bring him the rattlesnake because he wants to pet it. He goes on to say that he is not afraid of the animal, in fact, he is never afraid of it. He also had questions for the "rattlesnake," including what he likes to eat, because he likes to eat tacos and vegetables.

The zoo responded on social media, thanking Wayne for the letter to his massasauga rattlesnake. They said that he likes to eat small rodents and that since he is a poisonous snake, he cannot visit Wayne.

The post ended with "But we love that you appreciate these amazing creatures!"

The-CNN-Wire ™ and © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia company. All rights reserved.

Related