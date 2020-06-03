Boxing heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua suffers from LEG INJURY! (PICS)

Bradley Lamb
World heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua suffered a knee injury, MTO News reported.

With the quarantine restrictions now lifted, the British heavyweight was spotted yesterday by paparazzi as he ventured out onto the streets of London to have fun on his electric scooter.

The champion appeared to be in a good mood despite having something on his knee, suggesting he had a knee injury.

