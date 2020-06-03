Boxing heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua suffers from LEG INJURY! (PICS)

World heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua suffered a knee injury, MTO News reported.

With the quarantine restrictions now lifted, the British heavyweight was spotted yesterday by paparazzi as he ventured out onto the streets of London to have fun on his electric scooter.

The champion appeared to be in a good mood despite having something on his knee, suggesting he had a knee injury.

Anthony is a British professional boxer who is a two-time unified heavyweight champion, and has held the WBA (Super), IBF, WBO and IBO titles since December 2019 and previously between 2016 and June 2019.

As of April 2020, Joshua is ranked the second best active heavyweight in the world by The Ring magazine and the Transnational Boxing Rankings Board and third by BoxRec, as well as the eighth best active boxer, pound for pound, by BoxRec.

His victories include five world heavyweight champions (Charles Martin, Wladimir Klitschko, Joseph Parker, Alexander Povetkin, and Andy Ruiz Jr.) plus 3 non-starters who, however, were ranked in the world top ten heavyweight by BoxRec within a year of defeating them (Dillian Whyte, Carlos Takam and Dominic Breazeale)