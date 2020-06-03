Boris Johnson agrees to admit 3 million from Hong Kong to the United Kingdom.

LONDON – Prime Minister Boris Johnson raised the stakes in a confrontation with China over Hong Kong on Wednesday, vowing to allow nearly three million people eligible for a British passport abroad to live and work in Britain, should Beijing impose a new law. security to The former British colony.

Mr. Johnson's promise, made in a column in The Times of London, would open the door to a significant influx of people fleeing Hong Kong, if the situation in the city deteriorates further. But he left unanswered questions about how difficult it would be for newcomers to obtain British citizenship.

Describing what he proposed as one of the biggest changes to Britain's visa regime in history, Johnson said it would be awarded to the 350,000 Hong Kong residents who hold British foreign passports, as well as some 2.5 million who are eligible to request them. 12-month renewable visas that would put them on the road to citizenship.