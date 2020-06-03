Border users must pay a "rental,quot; fee for the equipment they own until December

Broadband and television providers can continue to charge "rental,quot; rates for equipment that customers own until December 2020, thanks to a decision by the Federal Communications Commission that delays the implementation of a new law.

A law passed by Congress and signed by President Trump in December 2019 prohibits providers from charging device rental fees when customers use their own equipment, and was originally slated to go into effect on June 20. As we've written, this law will help Frontier customers who have been forced to pay $ 10 monthly fees for equipment they don't use and in some cases haven't even received. But the law gave the FCC discretion to extend the deadline by six months if the commission "determines that there is good cause for such additional extension," and the FCC has done exactly that.

The FCC ruling of April 3, which we did not notice at the time, extends the deadline to December 20 and says providers need more time to comply due to the coronavirus pandemic:

As the nation addresses the COVID-19 pandemic, multi-channel video programming (MVPD) distributors and fixed broadband Internet access service providers are among the entities that are an integral part of the national and ongoing effort to the Commission to keep Americans informed and connected during this national emergency. In order for these service providers to focus their resources on this critical effort, we provide adequate flexibility for MVPDs and providers of fixed broadband Internet access services to meet their obligations under the Television Protection Act of 2019 ( TVPA) … we find that there is good cause to grant a general extension of the effective date of section 642 until December 20, 2020.

The new law, the FCC noted, "prohibits MVPDs and fixed broadband Internet access service providers from charging consumers for equipment they do not provide." Compliance with the rental rate provision and other billing transparency requirements in the new law "may require subject entities to make changes to existing billing systems, provide training to employees, or take other compliance measures, for so providers must divert resources from other consumers demands raised by the pandemic, "said the FCC.

Frontier continues to charge a rental fee

Last year, Frontier claimed it charges the rental fee to cover the higher support costs for customers who use their own routers, but the company also said it "cannot support or repair non-Frontier equipment." Frontier takes advantage of the additional six months and will continue to charge its rental fee to customers who use their own equipment. A Frontier spokesperson told Up News Info today that the company "plans to comply with the requirements when the law takes effect," that is, in December. Unlike Frontier, other major ISPs generally allow customers to avoid rental fees when using their own routers.

A Frontier Florida customer named John emailed Up News Info this week after asking Frontier if the company would stop charging the fee in June. We agree to post only the first names of John and another customer cited later in this article. John told us:

Yesterday I called the Frontier customer service office in Florida, requesting the procedure to return the Frontier router in preparation for the new law taking effect, and the representative stated that I would still be charged for the rent because, I quote, "Frontier He requested a 6-month Extension to the January resolution and it was approved. As a result, he will continue to be charged the $ 10 / month until December (2020). "

A Frontier spokesman told Up News Info that the company "did not request an exemption," although a trade group representing Frontier requested an industry-wide exemption. Either way, it's disappointing to customers that the FCC granted the exemption and that Frontier will take advantage of it.

"You and I both know this has more to do with withholding income than with the ability of a provider to 'comply' with the new law due to COVID-19," John told Up News Info.

"Considering Frontier's recent bankruptcy filing, I'm not surprised that they continue to stick it to their clients," John said. Bottom line: Don't advertise the service in large print as a $ 39.99 / mo service if it's required you pay your rental fee of $ 10 / month. "

Other clients have a little better luck

We also heard from a customer in Oregon, one of the four states where Frontier recently sold its network to a company that operates as Ziply Fiber. Oregon customer Phillip says Ziply agreed to remove the $ 10 router rental charge from his bill, but not immediately. Phillip bought his own router and returned the one provided by the company to Ziply. But Ziply kept putting the $ 10 charge on his bills.

Phillip spoke to a customer service representative who tried to drop the fee from the router, "but the system wouldn't allow it," Phillip told us. Phillip says he then spoke to a supervisor and pointed to the new US law that prohibits these charges.

"I quoted her article and the law to the supervisor and she said they would fine the appropriate team for updating the software so they could actually remove the equipment," Phillip told us in an email. "Then he said he would take ~ 2 bills for that to be done and … said he would have to call every time he received an invoice at the indicated rate to have it manually removed."

FCC Agreed With Industry Lobbyists

Despite using COVID-19 as coverage to compel customers to continue paying fees for non-existent equipment, the FCC has urged ISPs to voluntarily waive late payment charges and not disconnect customers who cannot pay due to the pandemic. Of course, allowing customers to save money by reducing unnecessary rental fees would also help people struggling during the pandemic, but the FCC order granting the extension did not mention that.

The FCC granted the extension after three large cable and telecommunications business groups urged it to do so. One such group is USTelecom, of which Frontier is a member. The groups said they planned to apply for the extension even before the pandemic shut down much of the US economy. Business groups told the FCC on March 26:

Under normal circumstances, the initial six-month effective date would not have allowed sufficient time for cable operators and other multi-channel video programming (MVPD) distributors to comply with the various provisions of the Act, and an extension to December 20. 2020 would. be justified for that reason alone. The COVID-19 pandemic has now made compliance by the current effective date of June 20, 2020 virtually impossible, as resources that were once considered available for this purpose must now be redirected to meet the needs of clients affected by viruses. In fact, the continuing crisis can jeopardize compliance even if a six-month extension is granted. The pandemic is consuming the resources available to our members in all divisions of their businesses, including teams that provide production, development and customer support for the implementation of TVPA. For example, an immediate impact of COVID-19 is reduced capacity in members' customer service centers. Having to create new scripts, conduct training, and learn new routines around the new TVPA requirements would be an added burden at a time when customer service member resources are already depleted. Additionally, as call center operations are disrupted, members are working to develop more online self-care features and resources, requiring significant development work.

In addition to the equipment rental provision, the new law includes several provisions that should make it difficult for suppliers to mislead customers about prices. For example, a new right to transparency requires television and broadband companies to provide customers with full monthly charges, including all company-imposed fees and a good faith estimate of all fees and taxes imposed by the government, before customers enter into a contract. This notice must also specify the amount of promotional discounts and when they will expire. When it finally takes effect, the law must give consumers 24 hours to cancel without penalty after signing a contract.