Bollinger Motors Obtained Patent for Passthrough and Frunkgate – Up News Info Detroit

(DETROIT Up News Info) – Bollinger Motors has received a patent from the United States Patent and Trademark Office for its Passthrough and Frunkgate. United States Patent Number US20190351950A1 illustrates how Bollinger Motors has taken advantage of the opportunity, presented by the absence of a traditional powertrain, to reconfigure the vehicle. "Passthrough and Frunkgate have been among the defining features of our trucks, and were an integral part of our DNA from day one," says the CEO, Robert Bollinger. "Our new patent is proof that Bollinger Motors is reinventing trucks from scratch."

United States Patent No. US20190351950A1 consists of:

Pass through:

Passthrough refers to the opening that spans the length of the vehicle, from the front cargo space (frunk), through the interior of the cab, to the rear of the vehicle.

On the Bollinger B1 sports utility truck and B2 van, the Passthrough allows for an uninterrupted 13-foot and 16-foot drive, respectively, with the Frunkgate and tailgate closed. With the tailgate lowered, even longer items can be transported.

Frunkgate:

The Frunkgate refers to the folding part at the front of the truck, similar to a tailgate. The Frunkgate allows the load to be inserted through the front of the Bollinger B1 and B2. Raising the hood allows even more access to the frunk. An additional lockable door in the passenger cabin allows access from the front seats. The total storage space in the frunk on both trucks is 8.6 cubic feet, and contains four electrical outlets, making it the perfect place to store and connect power tools.

Opening the Frunkgate, Passthrough, and tailgate allows a direct view through the entire vehicle. This innovative Bollinger Motors design allows uninterrupted transportation of tall ladders, long boards, wood, oars, and more.

The patent is a component of Bollinger Motors' intellectual property portfolio. Bollinger Motors has also filed for patent protection for its all-wheel-drive Class 3 fully electric vehicles. The provisional patent application – 62936929 – was filed on November 18, 2019.

Production of Bollinger Motors' B1 sports utility truck and B2 pickup is slated to begin in 2021, along with the E-Chassis and B2 Chassis Cab, the world's first and only Class 3 fully electric chassis-cab truck platform. world.

About Bollinger Engines

Founded in 2015 by Robert Bollinger, Bollinger Motors is a US-based company. USA, based outside of Detroit in Ferndale, Michigan. Bollinger will manufacture the first all-electric, off-road and off-road trucks, the B1 Sport Utility Truck (SUT) and the B2 Pickup Truck. His first prototype, the two-door B1, unveiled in 2017, is on display at the Peterson Museum in Los Angeles, as part of the "Alternating Currents,quot; exhibition.

SOURCE Bollinger Motors

