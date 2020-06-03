Bill Murray's son arrested for disorderly conduct in protest

Rocco Spaziani / Archivio Rocco Spaziani / Mondadori Portfolio through Getty Images
Bill MurrayThe son of has been arrested.
Caleb Murray, the 27-year-old son of the Oscar-nominated actor and comedian, was taken to the Dukes County Regional Prison in Massachusetts on Monday, the Dukes County Sheriff's Office confirmed to E! News. According to a report by The times of Martha's vineyard, citing a police report, Caleb was handcuffed at a protest held at Five Corners in Vineyard Haven in memory of George Floyd and as part of the Black Lives Matter movement.
According to The MV Times, Tisbury Police charged Caleb with malicious destruction of property, one threat of crime, three counts of assault and battery against a police officer, making terrorist threats and disorderly conduct. Before her arraignment on Tuesday, Edgartown District Court Clerk-Magistrate Liza Williamson dismissed the charges of terrorist threats and malicious destruction of property, the newspaper reported. By The MV TimesCaleb He was initially accused of being seen breaking a van window, which, according to the Vineyard Gazette, caused the malicious destruction of the property charge. However, Williamson found lack of probable cause for that claim.
"The truck was surrounded by protesters, the glass was broken, (Caleb) fell to his knees, but there was no connection for (probable cause) of vandalism or (malicious) destruction," Williamson said in a court document, according to The MV Times.
Quoting a police report, the MV Times Murray reportedly allegedly failed to cooperate while being transported to jail after his arrest and was also accused of spitting and biting an officer.
According to the report, cited by the MV TimesMurray was accused of failing to cooperate in prison, "attacking the deputies,quot; and accused of using "a piece of the cell (they put him in) to not only cut himself but also the deputies." According to the report, according to the MV TimesMurray also allegedly threatened while in prison to burn down buildings once he was released.
According to the MV TimesMurray was prosecuted Tuesday, during which he was ordered to remain in detention without bail until there was an opening at an evaluation center. As confirmed by the Sheriff's Office to E! News, his bond was later set at $ 10,000 and is no longer in his custody. A sergeant from the Sheriff's Office told E! News that Murray was released from prison around 6 p.m. on Tuesday.
the MV Times He reported that Murray's case continued through July 31 and that the Dukes County Sheriff's Office does not appear to have filed charges against him.
ME! The news has contacted Murray's attorney for comment and has yet to receive a response.