Bill Murray's son arrested for disorderly conduct in protest

Bill MurrayThe son of has been arrested.

Caleb Murray, the 27-year-old son of the Oscar-nominated actor and comedian, was taken to the Dukes County Regional Prison in Massachusetts on Monday, the Dukes County Sheriff's Office confirmed to E! News. According to a report by The times of Martha's vineyard, citing a police report, Caleb was handcuffed at a protest held at Five Corners in Vineyard Haven in memory of George Floyd and as part of the Black Lives Matter movement.

According to The MV Times, Tisbury Police charged Caleb with malicious destruction of property, one threat of crime, three counts of assault and battery against a police officer, making terrorist threats and disorderly conduct. Before her arraignment on Tuesday, Edgartown District Court Clerk-Magistrate Liza Williamson dismissed the charges of terrorist threats and malicious destruction of property, the newspaper reported. By The MV TimesCaleb He was initially accused of being seen breaking a van window, which, according to the Vineyard Gazette, caused the malicious destruction of the property charge. However, Williamson found lack of probable cause for that claim.

"The truck was surrounded by protesters, the glass was broken, (Caleb) fell to his knees, but there was no connection for (probable cause) of vandalism or (malicious) destruction," Williamson said in a court document, according to The MV Times.