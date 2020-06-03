Bill Cosby publishes statement on George Floyd protests: "establishment,quot; must "acknowledge that they are the architects of this prison of racism,quot;

As George Floyd-inspired protests take place around the world, countless celebrities speak out against racism and police brutality. Bill Cosby, who is serving a prison sentence on sexual assault charges, is one of them.

In his statement, Cosby talks about "racial hatred,quot; and how the "establishment,quot; is responsible for what is happening in the United States today. "These murders of innocent black people will never end until the 'establishment' recognizes that they are the architects of this United States Racism Prison." He continues: “They continue to teach racial hatred around their tables; they continue to fuel racial hatred by portraying blacks negatively on television and in movies; and they continue to increase racial hatred by placing their knees on the neck of blacks, regardless of their education, success or fame. "

He also mentions his son, Ennis Cosby, who was shot dead by the hands of a racist, Mikhail Markhasev, in 1997, during a fatal robbery attempt.

Cosby stated, "When I think of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, and countless other black people killed by Racial Hatred, I couldn't help but think of my son, Ennis, who was also brutally murdered," he said. "Before Racial Hate shot our beloved Ennis in the head and abruptly ended his life, this furious Racial Hate hell declared, 'N-r dies' before pulling the trigger," he added.

As countless mothers and fathers have to bury their children due to racism in this country, the former actor said he understood their pain.

"I understand the pain; I understand impotence; And I also understand that NO parent has voluntarily filled out an application to become a member of the club "My son was killed because of racial hatred," he shared.

In his closing, he recognized that the peaceful protests are significant, but mayors and governors "cannot send police officers with tactical equipment, ready and willing to inflict bodily harm, while not reflecting peace or the expectation of a peaceful protest " "

When he called the officers to "remove,quot; their tactical equipment and "put on the,quot; Armor of God, "he expresses that he will continue to pray that God provide for the families of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, and many others. Black people killed by Racial George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and countless black people killed by Racial Hate with wisdom, understanding and peace during these difficult times. "