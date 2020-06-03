Big Sean Speaks: Our ancestors built this country for free!

Detroit rapper Big Sean has spoken out against racial injustice in the United States, noting that the ancestors of African-Americans were forced to build this country for free.

"It has been a lot of unity, but I have also seen many people with hidden motives that look like undercover police, starting many of the conflicts, many of the problems," he said in the video. "I don't know if it's to make us look like wild beasts or we don't have control, but clearly we are not wild beasts. We are extraordinary, talented and magical people that if you take us out of the equation, the world would be very, very bland."

He continued: "Our ancestors built this country for free, okay? So I'm only speaking from the heart right now, but one of my biggest problems is that … this current government and country are built on a racist basis. Many of us know this. He wants to talk about systemic oppression, he wants to talk about the justice system targeting people who look like me. "

See her passionate plea above.