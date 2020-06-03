Big Sean says he doesn't feel the same and free on racism video

Big Sean He is asking for justice.
The 32-year-old rapper took to Instagram for a major discussion Tuesday. The "Bounce Back,quot; star began by "wishing for the strength of my sisters and brothers at this time," noting that this strength is needed "now more than ever,quot; and that they have "everyone's attention."
"Justice must be served, period," he said in a video posted on the social network. "And if not, I don't think things are going to change or improve, you know?"
Big Sean talked about how he's been protesting. While he said he has seen a lot of unity, he also stated that he has seen "people with hidden motives who look like undercover police officers,quot; and who appear to be "starting much of the conflict (and) many of the problems."
"We have all seen, like, places where they got bricks, like, conveniently located to wreak havoc, and I don't know what the hidden motive is," he added later. "I don't know if it's to make us look like wild beasts or we don't have control, but clearly we are not wild beasts. We are extraordinary, talented and magical people that if you take us out of the equation, the world would be very, very bland."
He continued: "Our ancestors built this country for free, okay? So I'm only speaking from the heart right now, but one of my biggest problems is that this government, this current government and the country are built on a racist rationale basis. Many of us know this. You know, you want to talk about systemic oppression; you want to talk about the justice system targeting people who look like me. And it's impossible to get out once you're there, you know? "
Big Sean also recalled a conversation he had with a friend about "some of the first police forces,quot; in the south.
"Their main focus was to capture, apprehend, beat, discipline the slaves, separate them from their families, keep them separate, and God knows anything else, you know? If they didn't do that, those officers didn't do that, they would be punished. So, that is what I'm saying, that's how deep the setback is. So it's no wonder a cop feels like he could kill a black man or woman and feels like it's a way of life. "
Then he said: "It is as if this country had a great wound right in the middle, where all its organs are, that is so deep and has been there for so long that it is rotting inside."
"You know, we could put makeup on it and a concealer and make it look like it's not that bad, but it's so bad and we're experiencing it in real time on a daily basis," he said. continued. "So you want to talk about land of equality and freedom, I don't feel the same and I don't feel free."
Near the end of the video, Big Sean emphasized that "things have to change."
"Maybe these rules have to be updated, maybe these laws have to be updated. And the government has to pass that base on because it is a racist base right now," he said. "And there seems to be a long way to go, so I just wish my sisters and brothers again a lot of strength and all those who support us. Black Lives Matter. God bless you. And I am very proud to be black."
Watch the video to hear Big Sean speak.
"E! Solidars with the black community against the systemic racism and oppression that is experienced every day in the United States," the network said in a statement on May 31. "We owe it to our staff, talent, production partners, and black viewers to demand change and responsibility. To be silent is to be complicit. #BlackLivesMatter."