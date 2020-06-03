Big Sean says he doesn't feel the same and free on racism video

Big Sean He is asking for justice.

The 32-year-old rapper took to Instagram for a major discussion Tuesday. The "Bounce Back,quot; star began by "wishing for the strength of my sisters and brothers at this time," noting that this strength is needed "now more than ever,quot; and that they have "everyone's attention."

"Justice must be served, period," he said in a video posted on the social network. "And if not, I don't think things are going to change or improve, you know?"

Big Sean talked about how he's been protesting. While he said he has seen a lot of unity, he also stated that he has seen "people with hidden motives who look like undercover police officers,quot; and who appear to be "starting much of the conflict (and) many of the problems."

"We have all seen, like, places where they got bricks, like, conveniently located to wreak havoc, and I don't know what the hidden motive is," he added later. "I don't know if it's to make us look like wild beasts or we don't have control, but clearly we are not wild beasts. We are extraordinary, talented and magical people that if you take us out of the equation, the world would be very, very bland."