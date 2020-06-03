Big Sean delivers a powerful speech on the history of racism in the United States

Instagram

Sharing his support for the Black Lives Matter movement after the death of George Floyd, rapper & # 39; Bounce Back & # 39; he deepens his difficult experience as a black man in the country.

Up News Info –

Big Sean He has related the story of the confrontations of the American police with the black community in an emotional video.

The singer and rapper went to social media on Monday (June 1) to share his support for the Black Lives Matter movement after the death of George Floyd, and delved into his difficult experience as a black man in the United States.

"I don't feel the same and I don't feel free," he said in images posted on his Twitter and Instagram feeds. "Of course, let's talk and be heard, but things have to change."

Sean, whose real name is Sean Michael Leonard Anderson, added: "Obviously we get everyone's attention, obviously, and justice has to be served. Period. And if it doesn't, I don't think things are going to change or to get better. "

He then detailed his experiences of the protests that have swept the nation in the wake of the tragedy, insisting that he will always be very proud of his skin color.

"I don't know if it is to make us look like wild beasts or we have no control, but clearly we are not wild beasts (sic)," he added. "We are extraordinary and talented magical people that if we were pulled out of the equation, the world would be very, very bland."

Big Sean also touched on discrimination throughout the history of the United States, adding: "Our ancestors built this country for free, okay? So I'm just speaking from the heart right now, but one of my biggest problems is that … this current government, and country, is built on a racist basis. "

"It is impossible to get out once you are there, you know … (sic)? Some of the first police forces that formed during slavery, in the south, in the southern states (sic). And their main objective was capture, apprehend, beat, discipline the slaves, separate them from their families, keep them separated and God knows anything else. "