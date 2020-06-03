Bhad Bhabie reveals that she was molested – goes into rehab for addiction to pills!

Bhad Bhabie, the rapper who gained international fame for uttering the phrase "Cash Me Outside,quot; on the Dr. Phil Show 3 years ago, entered rehab after revealing that she was sexually abused as a child, MTO News found out.

Bhad Bhabie, whose real name is Danielle Brignoli, has been taking prescription pills while dealing with her previous sexual trauma for years, and now everything is catching up on her.

A few weeks ago, Danielle admitted to being abused between the ages of 3 and 6. It also describes a childhood in which she was forced to grow up quickly and take care of herself. In the video, he explained that she acts "sexually,quot; and "grown up,quot; because of the abuse.

Well, today, Danielle checked into a drug rehab center in Los Angeles, according to TMZ.

This is what they are reporting: