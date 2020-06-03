Bhad Bhabie reportedly enters rehab after past childhood trauma and substance abuse

During these difficult times, it seems that Bhad Bhabie has some problems of his own that he is trying to deal with. The Shade Room has just reported that the young woman registered for rehab.

It seems that the young woman is seeking help for various things.

TSR cites information from TMZ and reveals that ‘the 17-year-old registered with an undisclosed facility and has been there for the past few weeks. According to the site, it was revealed that he was receiving treatment for various things, including past trauma from his childhood, and also substance abuse in the form of prescription pills. "

It has also been revealed that ‘A source related to the rapper included that his team was aware of the seriousness of the problem, so they made the decision to seek help. So far, he's fine and "optimistic about his progress," and could be there for 30-90 days. "

Danielle's management said they are really proud of her for admitting that she has these problems and is seeking help.

Someone said that ‘She is too young to have this kind of problem. Parents must love how to be parents and not friends of their children.

One commenter said, "Don't worry about her, but it's good to hear that she took a step in the right direction." She was on a destructive path. "

Another follower posted: ‘So did the trauma make her want to be black? What caused this? That girl Vicki slaps her. "

A fan said: ‘Good. I really hope she improves. Regardless of how everyone feels about her, SHE IS A GIRL who needs help, love and support. I hope she gets better and is on her way. I'm supporting her, she has the potential. "

What do you think about Bhad Bhabie's actions?



