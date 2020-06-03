Bhad Bhabie has entered rehab for past childhood trauma and substance abuse

Bhad Bhabie has been admitted to a rehabilitation center while seeking help for various things.

According to TMZ, the 17-year-old registered with an undisclosed facility and has been there for the past few weeks. According to the site, it was revealed that he was receiving treatment for various things, including past trauma from his childhood, and also substance abuse in the form of prescription pills.

A source related to the rapper included that his team was aware of the seriousness of the problem, so they made the decision to seek help. So far he is fine and "optimistic about his progress,quot;, and could be there for 30-90 days.

Her management told the site: "We are very proud of Danielle for recognizing that she needed help and seeking it."

In the past, Bhad Bhabie has made headlines for his actions on social media. He recently made headlines when people began to notice that he appeared to have a darker complexion. Like us previously She reportedly turned to social media to explain that it was her makeup that made her have a deeper tone than usual.

Given his recent silence, many people were seeking to hear what Bhad Bhabie had to say about the recent protests that have taken place since the murder of George Floyd.

However, he returned to social media to post a black post honoring #BlackOutTuesday.

On Wednesday, Bhad Bhabie's team released an official statement, saying, "Danielle has been working hard for the past few years and made a positive decision to take the necessary time off to attend to some personal matters.

We wish Bhad Bhabie the best.

Do you want tea directly in your text inbox? Contact us at 917-722-8057 or Click here to join!

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @ Jade_Ashley94