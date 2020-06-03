Bhad Bhabie Allegedly Seeks Treatment for Child Trauma and Substance Abuse

Instagram

Weeks after defending her relationship with Yung Bans, the 17-year-old raptor is found to have registered at a rehab facility at an undisclosed location.

Bhad bhabie she seems to be working to improve herself. Just weeks after confirming her relationship with the rapper Yung bansThe rapazite "Hello Bich" was reported to be receiving professional help while dealing with a combination of childhood trauma and substance abuse.

The latest news was TMZ, which claimed that the 17-year-old was booked into rehab at an undisclosed location. He allegedly spent a few weeks at the center where he sought treatment for his addiction to prescription pills, and is expected to remain there for about 30-90 days.

The raptor "Flip Flops Gucci", whose real name is Danielle BregoliHe said that he is "doing well" in rehabilitation and that "he is optimistic about his progress." When asked about her situation, her management simply told the media, "We are very proud of Danielle for recognizing that she needed help and seeking her out."

Bhabie has been lying down since she had her romance with Bans. In mid-May, she became concerned about the legality of their new relationship after her new Instagram videos captured her 20-year-old boyfriend lying in bed with only a sheet covering his lower body while busy taking selfies. .

When an Instagram user asked the question, "Bans know what a charge is, right?", Bhabie responded by saying, "A 3-year-old difference can't make someone receive a charge. Damn all kids are dumb. and they know what the hell everyone is talking about. " He also noted that, unlike California, the legal age of consent in Atlanta is 17 instead of 18.

Bhabie's romantic relationship with Bans, whose real name is Vas Coleman, was discovered after she showed off a new "Vas" tattoo. While he offered no further explanations about the ink, Bans later posted a link to his post in his Instagram Stories along with a note saying, "If you love me, tattoo my name."