Beyonce's mother, Tina Knowles, called for her & # 39; ignorance & # 39; after criticizing the blackout on Tuesday

The fashion designer supports Anthony Anderson's statement that he qualifies Blackout Tuesday as & # 39; a historical mistake & # 39;, apparently without understanding the true purpose of the action.

While Beyonce Knowles Has shown her support for the Black Lives Matter movement, her mother Tina Knowles is apparently not fully understanding all things related to the issue. As a result, the fashion designer landed in Aguas Calientes after speaking out against Blackout Tuesday.

On June 2, the day the action was taking place, the 66-year-old published again Anthony AndersonThe statement in which he said: "Turning off your screen and not publishing for a day is a historical mistake. During Apartheid in South Africa they cut radio communications to stop the uprisings in different parts of the country. So in a ploy to stop the US tensions, they use the group thinking model and tell us to turn off. "

According to "Blackish"Actor, added Tina in the caption," I agree that there is power in us to accept that there should be no frivolous posts! Just information to advance the cause today. Just about voting. "She continued to quote Anthony's caption," I respect your decision to have a blackout, please respect mine to continue speaking! Protest! Vote! To be heard! To be seen! Make changes! Share information! Those of us who are fighting against ourselves and change are not having a blackout, they are creating strategies and mobilizing! "

Although Tina and Anthony weren't completely wrong, they apparently didn't get enough information in advance about the true purpose of Blackout Tuesday. While some people supported the action by posting a black image on their social media page, the action actually asked people to use their platforms to spread news that is only related to the Black Lives Matter movement for one day and stop sharing others. unrelated content.

People quickly turned to the comment section of Tina's post to tell her what part she didn't understand about Blackout Tuesday. "The blackout is not shutting down social media, it is not posting frivolous photos of food or thirst traps," one person explained. "And for non-blacks. Allies to make room for black voices. Many are using the blackout hashtag to show people ways to donate, vote and help. I think the purpose was lost in translation."

"I thought it meant blocking personal posts and ONLY spreading the #BlackLivesMatter knowledge," said another. A third person similarly told Tina: "It's not about not publishing for a day, it's about stopping self-promotion and sharing only about black lives. You didn't understand the movement."

Others beat the mother of Solange Knowles for not educating yourself enough about the action. "People are so BIG and wrong that they don't even know what the damn blackout is for … spreading false information … I respect my elders, but Mrs. Tina needs to eliminate this, because she is ignorant," one of them criticized. to Tina.

Another called out to her, "Ms. Tina, it's time to disconnect from the baby because you don't know what you're talking about because the message behind the movement flew over many heads. Ignorance." Someone else criticized her: "Stop following these supposed celebrities. They are literally uneducated and can't take the time to read why we are doing the blackout hashtag movement. Everyone be safe."