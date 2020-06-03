BET founder Robert Johnson asks for $ 14 billion for slavery reparations

Bradley Lamb
BET founder Robert Johnson asks for $ 14 billion in slavery reparations for the black community.

He says the amount will help aid racial injustice against African Americans.

"Now is the time to go big,quot; to prevent the United States from dividing into two separate and unequal societies, Johnson said during a meeting with the Squawk Box.

"The transfer of wealth is what is needed," he continued. "Think about this. For more than 200 years of slavery, work done without compensation has been a transfer of wealth. Denial of access to education, which is the main driver of the accumulation of income and wealth, has been a transfer of wealth. "

