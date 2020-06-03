Ben & Jerry & # 39; s takes an empowering stance against racial inequality with social media posts: "We must dismantle white supremacy,quot;

Roommates, like you need another reason to love the popular Ben & Jerry’s ice cream brand – you can fall in love again when you discover how difficult it was to fight racial discrimination and racial inequality. In an enriching social media post, Ben & Jerry called for a complete dismantling of white supremacy by naming some of those recently lost to police brutality.

Ben & Jerry's has always been one of the few brands to publicly support a wide range of issues, including gay rights, women's rights, animal rights, and most importantly, racial inequality and #BlackLivesMatter.

In a recent post on the company's website and on social media, Ben & Jerry & # 39; s posted the following message:

"What happened to George Floyd was not the result of a bad apple; It was the predictable consequence of a racist and prejudiced system and culture that has treated black bodies as enemies from the start. What happened to George Floyd in Minneapolis is the fruit of toxic seeds planted off the coast of our country in Jamestown in 1619, when the first enslaved men and women came to this continent. Floyd is the latest in a long list of names that dates back to that time and that coast. Some of those names we know: Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, Oscar Grant, Eric Garner, Trayvon Martin, Michael Brown, Emmett Till, Martin Luther King, Jr., most of us don't know. "

Although, that was not all. Ben & Jerry also called on Trump and other elected officials to publicly reject white supremacists, and urged Congress to pass HR 40, which is legislation that would create a commission to study the effects of slavery and discrimination from 1619 until the present and recommend remedies.

The company also requested that the Department of Justice revitalize its Civil Rights Division. In case you did not know, Ben & Jerry & # 39; s supports the creation of a national task force aimed at ending racial violence and increasing police accountability.

