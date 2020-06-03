Bears' Akiem Hicks believes Colin Kaepernick criticized the NFL: "We signed Mike Glennon,quot;

Akiem Hicks did not want his NFL career to end during the 2016 season. He thought that if he knelt during the national anthem it would all end, so he stood up.

Colin Kaepernick took a different approach. Four years later, Hicks is coming off his eighth season (plus a Pro Bowl appearance in 2018), and Kaepernick hasn't had a snap in the league since the 2016 season ended.

Hicks doesn't think it's a coincidence.

"All I will say is this: We saw it. We saw how it developed," Hicks said Wednesday through the Chicago Sun-Times. "And we see that he doesn't have a job now. This call is not to advocate for Kap to get a job, but he did sacrifice his position to where he is now. His career ended because of it, in my opinion we signed Mike Glennon."

Hicks raised Glennon, a quarterback who signed a three-year, $ 45 million contract with Chicago in 2017, after going 5-13 as a starter in Tampa Bay. Glennon was 1-3 in his first four starts in Chicago before Mitchell Trubisky, who was selected in the same offseason, took over the starting role.

The Bears acquired Nick Foles from the Jaguars in an exchange this offseason to compete with Trubisky for the initial QB job. If he takes over, Foles will be the fourth different quarterback to start for the Bears since 2017.

Kaepernick has not had personal training for a team since he became a free agent after the 2016 season. Hicks said he feared that would happen to him if he knelt.

"I thought the same way 85-90 percent of the league felt at the time: If I kneel down in front of this stadium, I get fired; my job, my life, my career will end. Stammered," Hicks said. “And then going out to the other side and seeing how it really happens to Kaepernick tells me that my feelings were real. It was reality and hopefully it won't move forward. "