BBC Storyville collects the document of the national investigator "Scandalous" – Up News Info

BBC Storyville has acquired the UK rights to Scandalous, the documentary about the American tabloid National Enquirer.

Storyville, which struck a deal with AGC International, will air the movie on BBC Four this month.

The documentary, by director Mark Landsman, traces the impact of the publication on journalism, business, culture and politics. After buying the New York Enquirer in the 1950s with funds from his godfather (and reputed mob boss) Frank Costello, Generoso Pope, Jr. renamed and renamed the publication National Enquirer. Scandalous Explore how Pope, Jr. turned the sports and racing newspaper into a mass market tabloid filled with scandals, medical oddities, conspiracy theories, celebrity gossip, and paparazzi photos of the rich and famous, from Elizabeth Taylor, Michael Jackson, and Princess Diana to Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump.

The film looks at why the newspaper thrived, the impact of its sharp turn in partisan politics, and why the newspaper began to catch and kill stories to protect powerful men and publish propaganda profiles of foreign despots. Talking bosses include former staff and other media watchers.

The origin story was co-produced by CNN Films, AGC Studios, and This Is Just A Test, and was released in the United States by Magnolia, with CNN retaining broadcast rights for North America and AGC International overseeing international distribution.

Mandy Chang, Commissioning Editor, BBC Storyville said: “We are delighted to showcase this fascinating and enormously entertaining documentary as part of our next Storyville presentation. Director Mark Landsman brings a witty and insightful approach while tracing the internal history of the infamous American tabloid, cunningly commenting on how the confluence of politics, celebrity filth, crime and culture fueled a nation's obsessive hunger. "

The producers are Aengus James, Colin King Miller, Landsman, Kristen Vaurio, and Jennifer Ash Rudick. Courtney Sexton, vice president of CNN Films, and Amy Entelis, executive vice president of talent and content development for CNN Worldwide, are executive producers, along with AGC CEO Stuart Ford and Rachel Traub.

The deal was negotiated by AGC SVP Callum Grant and Lauren Wilson on behalf of AGC, and by the BBC Storyville team.