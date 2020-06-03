BBC Renews NBCUniversal Spy Thriller for Season 2 – Up News Info

The BBC commissioned a second season of the spy drama Heyday Television and NBCUniversal International Studios. The capture.

The surveillance thriller, which will premiere on NBCUniversal streamer Peacock in the US. USA On July 15, it was a hit in the UK, making it the new BBC iPlayer biggest title of 2019. To date, it has amassed 22 million views on the streaming service.

Season 1 began with the unjust arrest of an innocent man, played by Fantastic beasts: the crimes of GrindelwaldCallum Turner, and it turned into a multi-layered conspiracy of rigged evidence. Rachel Carey, Holliday Grainger's detective inspector, is recruited to investigate the case and quickly realizes that the truth can sometimes be a matter of perspective.

Grainger returns as Carey for the second six-part season, with events starting from the end of Season 1 when the detective apparently joined forces with a shadow correction team he had tried to expose.

Series two of The capture again it will be written and directed by Chanan. Executive producers are David Heyman, Rosie Alison, and Tom Winchester for Heyday, backed by NBCUniversal, Tom Coan for NBCUniversal International Studios, Ben Irving for BBC One, and Chanan. Kristian Dench is the producer. NBCUniversal Global Distribution sells the show internationally.

BBC drama controller Piers Wenger said: "The BBC is very proud of The capture it captivated and attracted audiences last year, and after its release, it increased its audience every week from episode three onward, which is not a bad feat. ”