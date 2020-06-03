BBC launches its own voice assistant "Beeb,quot; in beta

The BBC's internal voice assistant "Beeb,quot; was released in beta, allowing Windows Insiders in the UK to test the software on Windows 10, the UK broadcaster announced today. The corporation boasts that Beeb is "the first public service voice assistant." If you have registered as a Windows beta tester, you can download and install the software from the Microsoft Store.

Beeb & # 39; s is an attempt by the BBC to have more control over the user experience and user data, rather than giving it over to big tech companies like Amazon and Google, whose Alexa and Google Assistant control the vast majority of the market of voice assistants. The Guardian He points out that there is a fear within the station that he risks being left behind as listening and seeing habits change. In the past, the BBC has been reluctant to indiscriminately provide all of its content on third-party platforms like Google Podcasts and TuneIn.

The BBC voice assistant launched with a relatively limited selection of features. You can ask Beeb to stream BBC radio stations, podcasts, and music mixes, and use it to get local weather news and updates. There is also comedy content included; You can ask Beeb jokes, or interesting facts read by QI presenter Sandi Toksvig. However, there is no support for other common voice assistant features such as timers.

That is not surprising given that the BBC is not interested in making Beeb a complete competitor to Alexa and Google Assistant. It also has no plans to produce its own hardware, instead wants Beeb to eventually integrate with its own software and services. In the future, it could push the BBC Sounds app to find radio and podcasting content, according to The Guardian, or it could be used to control car sound equipment. It could even integrate directly with the Amazon platform.

Privacy is a key concern with any voice assistant. BBC news informs that Beeb will not save any voice recordings, only anonymous transcripts. Over the past year, other major voice assistant providers have been plagued by scandals when it emerged that their employees and contractors were able to listen to voice recordings from the services.

Beeb has been designed to be more representative of the large number of regional accents in the UK. As you can hear in the video embedded above, Beeb speaks with a northern England accent, and the BBC says he is focused on making sure the assistant can understand regional accents across the country. BBC news notes that beta testers will be asked to provide details of their accent to help train the assistant.

The voice assistant also uses a male-sounding voice in an attempt to avoid the harmful gender stereotypes that female-sounding voice assistants can impose. BBC's Andy Webb said The Guardian that the wizard was designed to avoid "problematic associations,quot; from other wizards

Although its functionality is limited at launch, we have written before that more competition in the voice assistant space is not a bad thing. Alexa and Google Assistant will never be able to do everything, so it would be better to have multiple specialized voice assistants working together to answer voice queries.