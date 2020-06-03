BART expands Clipper-Only sales to 4 more stations this month – Up News Info San Francisco

OAKLAND (Up News Info SF) – Bay Area Rapid Transit announced Wednesday that it is accelerating plans to convert more stations to Clipper card sales only, as part of the agency's coronavirus reopening plan to increase contactless payments.

According to a transit system statement, four stations are cutting paper ticket sales this month, with additional stations to be converted in the coming months. Finally, the plan is for all stations to be Clipper only.

Paper ticket sales will end at Dublin / Pleasanton Station next week, Oakland Coliseum Station the week of June 15, Montgomery Street Station the week of June 22, and Civic Center Station 29 of June.

Several stations have already been converted to Clipper only, including 19th Street in Oakland, Embarcadero and Powell in downtown San Francisco, downtown Berkeley, and the station at San Francisco International Airport. Stations at the recently opened Antioch extension have never sold paper tickets.

While paper tickets are not sold at those stations, fare gates will still accept them for entry and exit. At stations with parking lots, a ticket vending machine will be available for those who need to validate with a paper ticket.

BART said it also plans to expand a feature on the agency's official app for contactless parking payments. Currently, the feature is only available at Antioch, West Oakland, Hayward, South San Francisco and El Cerrito del Norte stations.