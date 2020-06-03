Bank of America Pledges $ 1 Billion to Combat Racial Inequality

# Roommates, as black people across the country continue to make their voices heard regarding police brutality through riots and protests, many large corporations are also taking another step to lend their financial support. Bank of America has just announced that it plans to pledge $ 1 billion to combat racial inequality in the United States over the next four years.

@Forbes reports that Bank of America, which is the second largest bank in the United States by assets, is making an almost unprecedented commitment to help alleviate the widening gap in racial inequality caused by the coronavirus pandemic, and is still accentuated more for national protests in response to the murder. by George Floyd. Earlier this week, Bank of America announced plans to make a $ 1 billion commitment over four years to help local communities tackle growing economic and racial inequality. "The underlying economic and social disparities that exist have accelerated and intensified during the global pandemic," CEO Brian Moynihan said in a press release.

Bank of America programs will specifically focus on helping people and communities of color. The proposed four-year plan will build on current work to develop workforces and improve economic mobility in local communities across the country. Focus areas include improving access to jobs and helping to develop skills and training for workers, committing to supporting local small businesses and helping with housing. In addition, the plan will focus on building partnerships with historically black colleges and universities and institutions serving Hispanics that help with recruitment and research programs. It will also support minority-owned small businesses, including customers and suppliers, and will work with high schools and community associations to provide workers with new skills.

Bank of America will launch the $ 1 billion program through its business leaders in local markets. It is estimated that 91 presidents of the US market. USA Across the country, Bank of America and some international staff will develop plans to execute the commitment in their local markets.

The bank's housing efforts will also support investment in affordable housing and neighborhood revitalization, leveraging the company's $ 5 billion in existing Community Development Banking. Bank of America continues its efforts to commit to recruiting low- to moderate-income workers from disadvantaged communities.

Do you want tea directly in your text inbox? Contact us at 917-722-8057 or click here to join!