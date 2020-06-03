Bank of America Pledges $ 1 Billion to Address Racial Inequality

Bank of America Corp has pledged $ 1 billion to help communities across the country address economic and racial inequality.

The promise makes Bank of America the first major bank to support ongoing protests across the country to demonstrate against the murders of innocent black lives and social injustice.

"The events of the past week have created a sense of true urgency that has arisen across our nation, particularly in light of the racial injustices we have seen in the communities where we work and live," Chief Executive Brian Moynihan said in a statement. . . "We all need to do more."

According to the bank, the four-year commitment will include virus testing, vaccination clinics and other health services, focusing primarily on communities of color. Part of the initiative will also support minority-owned small businesses and partnerships with historically black and Hispanic educational institutions. It will also be used to recruit new bank employees in economically disadvantaged communities.