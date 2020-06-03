Bank of America Pledges $ 1 Billion to Address Racial Inequality

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
12

Bank of America Corp has pledged $ 1 billion to help communities across the country address economic and racial inequality.

The promise makes Bank of America the first major bank to support ongoing protests across the country to demonstrate against the murders of innocent black lives and social injustice.

"The events of the past week have created a sense of true urgency that has arisen across our nation, particularly in light of the racial injustices we have seen in the communities where we work and live," Chief Executive Brian Moynihan said in a statement. . . "We all need to do more."

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here