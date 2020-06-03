Atlanta's curfew was extended until June 7 in response to recent protests

# Roommates, after the recent intense rioting and looting in the city of Atlanta, a curfew was enacted, and residents might not be happy to know they might be dealing with it any longer than they expected . It has just been announced that the Atlanta curfew has been officially extended until June 7.th and it could possibly last longer than that, as Atlanta officials are doing their best to prevent a repeat of the recent riot and looting.

According to @AJC, Atlanta officials have just extended the city-wide curfew for the fifth consecutive night and through Sunday, June 7.th. The curfew takes effect again at 9 p.m. from June 3rd and June 4th—While on June 5th, June 6thth and on June 7th curfews begin at 8 p.m. and they expire at dawn every day. The only exceptions to curfews apply to those seeking medical help, workers, first responders and the homeless, the city said in a press release on social media.

The curfew restrictions were an initial response aimed at slowing down the destruction of the city, as Atlanta, like many other cities in the country, continues to deal with civil unrest over recent incidents of police brutality stemming from the murder of George Floyd. To date, Atlanta police have arrested at least 350 people since the protests began late last week.

For the past few days, protesters have gathered daily to protest the death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, while in Minneapolis police custody. The protests initially started peacefully in several cases, but turned violent, including intense encounters with the police and looting of businesses.

As previously reported, Atlanta police and members of the Georgia National Guard were deployed to the city using tactics like tear gas to try to disperse the crowds.

