Athlete A: Netflix documentary explores "one of the biggest scandals in sports history"

Netflix has just announced a new documentary on "one of the biggest scandals in sports history."

The streaming service will cast a long-running look at Indianapolis reporters' attempts to reveal a "widespread cover-up" at USA Gymnastics.

Noble Athlete AThe film follows the story of a two-year investigation into allegations of abuse, which saw Olympics doctor Larry Nassar jailed and scores of banned coaches from the sport.





Download the new Independent Premium app Share the full story, not just the headlines

It will detail how abusers were allowed to thrive, with hundreds of brave survivors talking about their experience.

The title refers to Maggie Nichols, who was called "Athlete A" after becoming the first survivor to present her story.

read more

It will be one of several major releases for Netflix in June after the final season of 13 reasons why, Spike Lee movie Give 5 Bloods and the conclusion of the German time travel drama Dark.

Find a complete list of everything that's coming to Netflix this month here.

Athlete A It will go on sale on June 24.