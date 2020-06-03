Astronauts ring Nasdaq's opening bell from the space station

CAPE CANAVERAL, FLA. – Astronauts launched into orbit by SpaceX joined the ringing of the opening bell for Nasdaq on Tuesday to mark "a turning point,quot; for the space economy.

NASA astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken participated in the ceremony from the International Space Station, three days after it was launched by Elon Musk's company.

SpaceX became the first private company to send astronauts into orbit, with its Falcon 9 rocket and Dragon capsule, ending a nine-year launch drought for NASA.

The two astronauts floated alongside space station commander Chris Cassidy as he rang a ship's bell to open trade on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange. His image, along with live-streamed images from other NASA staff, lit up the Nasdaq tent in Times Square in New York.

"It is truly a turning point in the development of the space economy and a new era of private human space flight," said Nasdaq President Adena Friedman.

He asked astronauts about making space flight more accessible to ordinary people.

“It really is transformative when you come into space and look back at our planet, and then you see how fragile it is and how thin the atmosphere is. It really changes you for the better, "Hurley said." I think the more people we expose to this, the better off we will be as a species. "

NASA wants to be just one of many clients, said Jim Morhard, deputy administrator for the space agency, which participated in the virtual bell. SpaceX, Blue Origin by Jeff Bezos, Virgin Galactic by Richard Branson, Boeing and other companies looking to send people into space are cutting costs and increasing innovation, he said.

"We are really at the dawn of a new space age," said Morhard.

