Ashton Kutcher says the phrase "All lives matter,quot; is "The point is missing

"And tonight, as we were reading his book, my son says," Wait, why don't I go first? & # 39; And Mila said, "Because the girls go first," he continued. "And he said," Yes, but the boys go first. "And I looked at him and said," No, the girls go first. "And I said," Do you know why girls go first? For you and me, girls go first. And the reason is that, for some boys, girls don't have a chance. And for you and me, the girls come first. & # 39; "

Concluding your message on a power note, The ranch Star highlighted why it is important to him to show solidarity with the black community.

"So when it comes to Black Lives Matter, I think what people writing 'All Lives Matter' need to understand is that for some people … black lives don't matter at all," she said as she began to hold back her tears. . "So for us, the lives of blacks matter. So even if you have the best intentions by saying, 'All lives matter,' remember: For some people, the lives of blacks don't matter at all."