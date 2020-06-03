Ashton Kutcher says the phrase "All lives matter,quot; is "The point is missing

David Livingston / Getty Images
Ashton Kutcher You have an important message.
On Tuesday That 70's show Alum took to Instagram with a tearful plea to her followers who commented on "All Lives Matter,quot; in a recent post. Addressing fans in a subtitled video, "#Blm vs #Alm understanding why saying,quot; all lives matter "is missing the point," he explained why the phrase is being misused in the breed's general conversation.
"So on Saturday, I posted a blackout on my social media channels and I just posted 'BLM' and a lot of people replied, 'All lives matter'," his video began. "And I want to talk a little bit about that because I don't think the people who are publishing 'All Lives Matter' should be canceled. I think they should be educated."
As he continued, Kutcher explained that an exchange between him, his wife Mila Kunis and her two children Wyatt, 5 and Dimitri, 3, inspired him to speak.
"We all agree that all lives matter. But I had a really moving experience tonight when I was putting my children to bed, which gave the words why black lives matter," he shared. "So generally Mila and I put our children to bed and read a book to them and our daughter always comes first."
"And tonight, as we were reading his book, my son says," Wait, why don't I go first? & # 39; And Mila said, "Because the girls go first," he continued. "And he said," Yes, but the boys go first. "And I looked at him and said," No, the girls go first. "And I said," Do you know why girls go first? For you and me, girls go first. And the reason is that, for some boys, girls don't have a chance. And for you and me, the girls come first. & # 39; "
Concluding your message on a power note, The ranch Star highlighted why it is important to him to show solidarity with the black community.
"So when it comes to Black Lives Matter, I think what people writing 'All Lives Matter' need to understand is that for some people … black lives don't matter at all," she said as she began to hold back her tears. . "So for us, the lives of blacks matter. So even if you have the best intentions by saying, 'All lives matter,' remember: For some people, the lives of blacks don't matter at all."
Kutcher's video received a great deal of support. Scooter braun commented: "Well said,quot;, followed by Evan Ross, who wrote: "Thank you for this. I am with you as you are with all of us."
In applauding his post, a fan commented, "Bless your soul! So powerful and inspiring he loves you and M." Another chimed in, writing, "THANK YOU FOR USING YOUR PLATFORM TO EDUCATE PEOPLE AND BE VULNERABLE. YOU ARE LISTENED TO. YOU ARE SEEN. YOU ARE APPRECIATED. THANK YOU!"
"E! Solidars with the black community against the systemic racism and oppression that is experienced every day in the United States," the network said in a statement on May 31. "We owe it to our black staff, talent, production partners, and viewers to demand change and responsibility. To be silent is to be complicit. #BlackLivesMatter."