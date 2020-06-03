Ashton Kutcher delivers an emotional speech by educating people who insist on saying that all lives matter

Whether people want to admit it or not, we are in the midst of a revolution in which people from all backgrounds come together to call for and dismantle white supremacy. Ashton Kutcher has used his influence on his millions of fans to educate them on why the phrase "All Lives Matter,quot; shouldn't be an answer.

Black Lives Matter and his movement have existed for many years to combat police brutality and systematic racism. From the beginning, Black Lives Matter has insisted that the newsroom is intended to draw attention to the blatant racial injustice Blacks have been facing for almost 400 years and has nothing to do with saying that no other life has.

However, the answer, for some, is to insist that "all,quot; lives matter.

Rather than get frustrated with the backlash he gets for supporting the cause, Ashton has taken the time to educate those who refuse to recognize that, in many cases, the black community is treated as if it doesn't matter.

He took to Instagram to talk about it.

‘I don't think people who post All Lives Matter should be canceled. I think they should be polite. We all agree on All Lives Matter, but I had a really moving experience tonight when I was putting my kids to bed, which gave the words why Black Lives Matter "

He then went on to tell an anecdote about his children with his wife Mila Kunis.

Mila Mila and I usually put our children to bed, read a book to them, and our daughter always comes first. Tonight, while we were reading his book, my son says, "Wait, why don't I go first?" Mila said, "Because girls go first." He said, "Yes, but the children can go first." I looked at him and said: 'No, the girls go first' and I said, 'Do you know why the girls go first? For you and me, girls go first, and the reason is that for some boys, girls can't go at all. And so for you and me, the girls come first. "

Kutcher, who was about to cry, went on to say, “ So when it comes to Black Lives Matter, I think what the people who write All Lives Matter should understand is that for some people black lives don't matter in Absolute, so for us, Black Lives Matter. So while you may have the best of intentions when saying All Lives Matter, remember that for some people black lives don't matter at all. "

Hopefully, Ashton's simple gesture reached some people who still haven't gotten the message.



