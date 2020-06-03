Ashton Kutcher cries as he tries to educate fans of & # 39; All Lives Matter & # 39;

WENN

The actor of & # 39; No Strings Attached & # 39; encourages fans to educate supporters of & # 39; All Lives Matter & # 39; instead of canceling them amid Black Lives Matter protests in the United States.

Ashton Kutcher She fought back tears in a powerful Instagram video while explaining why black lives matter to followers who have responded to her post & # 39; BLM & # 39; during the weekend with the deaf tone "All lives matter".

The actor was supporting protesters of George Floyd's death with his Black Lives Matter label and was surprised by the response from fans who didn't seem to understand the importance of the words.

And the "No strings attached"Star reveals that the importance of the catchphrase really resonated when she was putting her kids to bed on Tuesday night, June 2, 2020.

The 42-year-old man, who shares two children with his wife. Mila Kunis, explained why it was important to publish black squares and a black and white image of the American flag with the title & # 39; BLM & # 39 ;.

"I don't think people who publish 'All Lives Matter' should be canceled. I think they should be educated," he explained. "We all agree on All Lives Matter, but I had a really moving experience tonight when I was putting my children to bed."

"Usually Mila and I put our children to bed, we read a book to them and our daughter always goes first. Tonight, while reading her book, my son says, 'Wait, why don't I go first? Mila said: 'Because the girls go first'. He said: 'Yes, but the boys can go first'. "

"I looked at him and said, 'No, the girls go first … For you and me, the girls go first, and the reason is that, for some boys, girls can't go at all. And so you and me, the girls go first. "

Tearfully on camera, she added: "So when it comes to Black Lives Matter, I think what people writing 'All Lives Matter' should understand is that for some people black life doesn't matter in Absolute, so for us Black Lives Matter. So while you may have the best of intentions by saying & # 39; All Lives Matter & # 39 ;, remember that for some people black lives don't matter at all. "

Kutcher captioned the emotional clip, "#Blm vs #Alm understanding why saying & # 39; all lives matter & # 39; is the wrong point.