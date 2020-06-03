Arcade cabinets as streaming servers? Sega's concept of "fog games,quot; explained

If you thought the three-inch-wide Game Gear Micro was going to be the weirdest Sega announcement today, think again. Instead, we give that title to the company's announcement of a strange and somewhat amorphous concept known as "fog games," which appears to be using idle arcade machines to deliver a new type of cloud gaming service in Japan.
Details about the initiative are quite scarce at the moment: the main source of information in English is a tweet from a Japanese analyst working from a summary by a Japanese blogger (Google translator) of a story that appears in the new print edition of Japan's Weekly Famitsu magazine. Journalist Zenji Nishikawa scoffed at the story last week as a "scoop,quot; at the level of Wired's revelation of the first details of PlayStation 5 last year, which seems a little grand for now.
In any case, the concept of "fog games,quot; seems to focus on turning Sega's massive infrastructure of gaming machines and Japanese arcade machines into a kind of widely distributed streaming game data center. Those cabinets, and the decently specified CPUs and GPUs within them, are only in active use by gamers for perhaps eight hours a day in a busy location, according to Adam Pratt, an arcade operator who runs the Arcade industry website. Heroes. The rest of the time, those machines could deliver streaming game content to gamers at home, without the need for a huge investment in the data center the size of Google Stadia.
In theory, at least.
An exclusively Japanese idea
This type of "fog computing,quot; idea, where work is distributed across "edge node,quot; devices rather than strong centralized servers, is not exactly new. Router maker Cisco has been integrating the concept into its "Internet of Things,quot; devices since at least 2014, for example, and IEEE standardized an open fog computing architecture in 2018. But using idle arcade hardware for a Purpose that extends beyond the arcade Walls is a pretty radical idea for the gaming industry.
Japan's still robust arcade scene seems perfectly suited for this type of experiment. Sega alone already owns and operates dozens of gaming centers spread across the country, usually near major population centers. Sega arcade machines can also be found at third-party Japanese gaming centers.
(Above: a look inside a modern Japanese game center from our own Sam Machkovech)
Many Japanese Sega arcade machines are also connected to the Internet through the company's long-running All.Net platform, which enables online competition and allows players to track rankings, profiles and high scores on machines across the country. Adapting that high-speed connection so that the cabinet can serve as a low-latency streaming gaming hub would take some work (and perhaps an online architecture upgrade for gaming hubs), but it seems almost impossible.
Japan is already relatively bullish on streaming games as a concept, too. In 2018 Capcom released a streaming-only version of Resident Evil 7 to play on Japanese Nintendo Switch hardware that would have otherwise had trouble running the game. A broadcast version of Assassin & # 39; s Creed Odyssey it hit the Switch in the country a year later. And Square Enix also spoke prominently about a new focus on "cloud-native or cloud-focused titles,quot; in early 2020.
An arcade business savior?
In addition to technical and cultural compatibility, the concept of foggy games could be a commercial lifeline for arcades and arcade game makers fighting under coronavirus quarantine rules. "A contact I have in Japan told me that (All.Net) has been bombarding the pandemic," Pratt told Up News Info Technica. "Few places outside of Sega were already using it and are now ruling it out … as the rates make it unsustainable."
"So if this allows gambling halls to serve gambling hall content when it's closed, that could be a good lifesaver for Sega and for (operators)," Pratt continued. "If it is designed to help operators and is reasonably priced, then it could be a great solution to generate income while closed, which is still a problem for many in the business … If operations don't get a piece of the pie paid, however, they will not touch it. "
There are still many unanswered questions surrounding the technical, economic, and even game selection issues surrounding fog games. For now, the concept still appears to be in the research and development phase at Sega, so it might be a while before we see it in Japanese game rooms. After that, it seems unlikely to be a major initiative in the West, where online-enabled arcade machines are too sparsely distributed for the concept to really work.
With that said, fog games, as currently described, are already one of the most intriguing and original ideas we've heard from Japan's arcade industry in years. We will be watching with interest to see if Sega can make it work in the coming months.