Apple iPad Pro 2021 could have 5G

Apple's iPad Pro 2021 may have 5G, thanks to Qualcomm's Snapdragon X55 5G modem, according to Apple's filter L0vetodream on Twitter. If Apple uses that modem, the new iPad Pros could take advantage of both 5G sub-6GHz and the faster 5G mmWave.

The new iPad Pros may also have Mini-LED displays, says L0vetodream. This is not the first time we have heard that the iPad Pro could get Mini-LED screens. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo stated in December that a 12.9-inch iPad Pro with Mini-LEDs could be released in the third quarter of 2020. Kuo said Apple is interested in Mini-LED panels because they offer similar benefits to displays. OLED, like localized ones. darkening and a wide range of colors.

The new iPad Pros may also have an A14X chip, says L0vetodream (which also matches Kuo's predictions for December) and could be released in Q1 or Q2 of 2021 (which is subsequent to the planned launch of Kuo Q3 2020 for a new 12.9-inch iPad Pro).

L0vetodream is an anonymous Twitter account, so it is unclear who is behind it. But the account has recently shared some rumors that have turned out to be true, including that The new iPhone SE would come in three different colors and storage configurations. However, it is also a reasonably sure assumption that 5G will hit iPad Pros in the near future, given that 5G is rumored to hit iPhones this year. You can see the complete rumor history of L0vetodream on AppleTrack.

Apple released new iPad Pros in March. The firm's new feature was a LIDAR sensor that can detect depth, which, combined with camera data, could help create better augmented reality apps and experiences. The iPad Pros 2020 also had a new Bionic A12Z chip and improved microphones.