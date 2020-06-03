AOC, others demand that Redskins change its name after the publication of Blackout Tuesday

Many NFL teams participated in Blackout Tuesday, a show of solidarity from companies and individuals who silenced their social media pages to support the Black Lives Matter movement.

However, not all teams were praised for participating. The 49ers' posts received responses on Colin Kaepernick, but perhaps no team was more affected than the Washington Redskins. His tweet is currently 1,100 retweets, but 14,000 retweets with comments, most of which were highly critical of the franchise.

And the responses exceeded their typical Twitter trolls just looking to make a quick joke. American Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was one of thousands who intervened, arguing that if the Redskins really wanted to make a change, they should start with his name.

Redskin is a slang term for Native Americans and, as defined by Merriam-Webster, "generally offensive,quot;.

Some high schools in the United States stopped using the name, including one in Idaho in 2019. According to a December 2017 article, the number of high schools using red fur as their nickname had decreased from 93 before 1990 to 49 (and that number is lower now.)

However, despite efforts by high schools to change the team's name, it doesn't appear that the NFL franchise has plans to do so. The team's owner, Daniel Snyder, has his main office has been adamant over the years that nothing will change.

"Dan Snyder has really worked in the Native American community to better understand their perspective, and I think it is primarily reflected in a Washington Post poll that came out (in May 2016) that said more than nine out of 10 Native Americans don't take That takes into account a negative fad, the Redskins logo or the Redskins name, and they support it, "NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in 2018.

In 2013, Snyder made the message even clearer for USA Today: "We will never change the name. It's that simple. You can NEVER use capital letters."

Still, the reaction on Twitter made it clear that many would like to see the team take some action.