Anushka Sharma has a special message ahead of World Environment Day



Anushka Sharma is not only an excellent actress, but also a conscientious citizen. She constantly promotes the conservation of the environment and animal welfare. In the run-up to World Environment Day, which is celebrated on June 5, Anushka urged the people of India to treat all species of plants and animals with kindness.



The superstar has come forward to support the initiative of actress Bhumi Pednekar, Climate Warrior, who is trying to raise awareness of several important issues affecting our climate through the "One Wish For The Earth,quot; campaign. Bhumi's campaign will see Bollywood's top opinion leaders come forward to discuss climate justice. The platform will see the stars urge citizens to take climate change seriously and also do their part to protect the planet.

Anushka Sharma stepped forward and shared her thoughts. She said: “My wish for Earth is that we treat plant and animal species as much a part of nature as the human species. We must treat all animal and plant species with kindness and equality. I wish we didn't treat them as a means to an end because at the end of the day we are all one. I am a climate warrior. Are you?"

In the midst of so many climate changes and the ongoing pandemic, your words should be taken as golden rules for a healthier day today and tomorrow.