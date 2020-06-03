Another round of curfew orders for LA County on Tuesday night – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Curfew orders are in effect for Southland again on Tuesday with more protests across the region.

Here is a complete list:

Los angeles county : Works from 6 p.m. Tuesday at 6 a.m. Wednesday. It applies to all incorporated and unincorporated areas. Anyway, that not ask those who vote in the special elections for the city of Commerce or the El Rancho Unified School District in Pico Rivera.

Santa Monica : Starts at 2 p.m. Tuesday and until 5:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Beverly Hills : Starts at 1 p.m. Tuesday and until 5:30 a.m. Wednesday. People are prohibited from being on public streets, sidewalks, alleys, parks, or any public place.

West hollywood : Starts at 4 p.m. Tuesday until dawn Wednesday.

Burbank : Starts at 5 p.m. Tuesday and until 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Culver City : Starts at 4 p.m. Tuesday and until 5:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Long Beach : Starts at 6 p.m. Tuesday at 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Torrance: The curfew is from 6 p.m. Tuesday at 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore said Tuesday that 2,700 people have so far been arrested by his agency since the protests began. 2,500 of them were arrested for violating the curfew for refusing to disperse.