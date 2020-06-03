Andrew Romanoff presents his first television commercial, with a focus on health care

United States Senate candidate Andrew Romanoff released his first television ad on Wednesday, a 30-second direct talk about health care.

"It shouldn't take a crisis to teach us that our healthcare system is broken," says a solemn Romanoff, who was president of the Colorado House and president of Mental Health Colorado before running for the United States Senate.

“If you have enough money, you can buy the best care in the world. If you're an insurance company, you can even buy Congress, "he adds." I'm Andrew Romanoff. I approve of this message and run for the Senate because when you fight for your life, you shouldn't worry about how to pay for it. "

Health care reform has been a major campaign issue for Romanoff, who supports a single-payer or Medicare-for-all approach. He will face John Hickenlooper in a Democratic primary on June 30, and the winner will face Senator Cory Gardner, a Yuma Republican, in November.

"Andrew Romanoff's blatant support for Medicare for All and the far-left agenda championed by Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez would put Colorado's rural hospitals, jobs and economic growth at risk," said Joanna Rodriguez, Senate spokesperson. National Republican. Committee.

Romanoff's campaign says the ad will air on Denver's cable and television networks, as well as digital media, from now until June 30. The campaign says it spent more than $ 160,000 in ad time this week alone.

Gardner has featured two television commercials, and Hickenlooper has begun airing one. All three candidates have focused on themselves in their ads, avoiding attacks.