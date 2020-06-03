Andrew Romanoff presents his first television commercial, with a focus on health care

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

United States Senate candidate Andrew Romanoff released his first television ad on Wednesday, a 30-second direct talk about health care.

"It shouldn't take a crisis to teach us that our healthcare system is broken," says a solemn Romanoff, who was president of the Colorado House and president of Mental Health Colorado before running for the United States Senate.

“If you have enough money, you can buy the best care in the world. If you're an insurance company, you can even buy Congress, "he adds." I'm Andrew Romanoff. I approve of this message and run for the Senate because when you fight for your life, you shouldn't worry about how to pay for it. "

