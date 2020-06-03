Amy Grant prepares for heart surgery as she reveals health problems

Instagram

Eagles' Vince Gill's wife reveals to her social media followers the heart condition she has had since birth and announces her plan to get under the knife to correct the problems.

Up News Info –

Singer Amy Grant is undergoing surgery this week to correct a continuing heart condition.

A note on the Facebook page of the "Team Amy" star confirmed the news, explaining that the hit maker "Baby, Baby" hopes to reverse a partial abnormal pulmonary venous return (PAPVR), a birth defect that affects flow. blood.

Grant learned of his condition earlier this year 2020 and shared his diagnosis with fans in February.

The 59-year-old man married to a country singer and Eagles member Vince GillHe wrote: "As always, I feel great, but the battery of tests he (the doctor) showed me shows that I have had a heart condition since I was born. The first good news is that I am completely asymptomatic. The second good The news is that it's repairable, so instead of concerts and camping trips this summer, I'm going to take care of my heart. "